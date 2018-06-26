Damon Dash sues Lee Daniels for $5 million and posts video receipts

Damon Dash is serious when it comes to his paper and that’s why he’s suing Lee Daniels for the second time.

The Roc-A-Fella mogul sued the Empire creator in 2014 for $25 million over an unrepaid loan that was allegedly used to fund projects including Precious, The Butler, The Woodsman, and The Paperboy. Dash said Daniels failed to name him as an executive producer and producer on The Woodsman as they agreed.

Now, he’s suing for similar claims that stem from plans to put out a Richard Pryor biopic. According to reports, Dash claims Daniels promised to try to get him a producer credit on the flick and promised to pay him five percent on the backend of the project. He is suing Daniels for a cool $5 million.

Dash shared the news on Instagram in a lengthy post slamming Daniels.

“I straight up loaned this dude Lee Daniels @theoriginalbigdaddy 2 million to pay for his dream of being a director…it was the money I was using to fund my movies and stay Indy…he promised I get my money back in months…then he makes precious and goes missing so he doesn’t have to pay me…then then Butler…empire…same shit Why does this dude feel like he doesn’t have to pay me?…why do I have to look crazy to get my money back…or go to court…ask @theoriginalbigdaddy why he doesn’t feel like he has to pay me even though he has it…what type of shit is this.. #paywhatyouowe I’m going to put this whole thing on my ig tv in a few… true definition of a culture vulture @culturevultures_book …eats off the culture but Robs the culture at the same time… see you back in court Lee your gonna pay me what you owe…please everyone ask him way he doesn’t think he has to pay me…,” he posted.

The accompanying video seems to show Daniels admitting to wrongdoing during a confrontation at a Diana Ross concert last week.

Dash can be heard telling Daniels, “As a black man, I gave you the money that you needed so how you not gonna pay me?”

Daniels eventually responds, “Damon, I’m going to give you your money.”

Yikes.