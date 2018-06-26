Dominique Jackson, the transgender star of Ryan Murphy’s new FX show Pose reported a horrifying sexual harassment experience abroad and almost didn’t make it out of Aruba, reports Page Six.

Jackson tweeted and later deleted an Instagram video detailing an incident on the sleepy island where she says she was nearly raped and had her panties ripped off by man at an Aruba resort.

“I got put out of my hotel room because I wouldn’t sleep with a white man on his vacation,” she said in the now deleted Instagram video.

“Because my husband was black and while they thought he was acting up, the white man that called the cops on him was f–king trying to rape me . . . I don’t know if my husband and I are going to make it out of Aruba, because when those cops showed up and that white man said, ‘Oh, they were this, and they were that,’ they did not even look in his back pocket — because in his back pocket, he had my muthaf–king panties after he ripped them off of me,” she said.

Jackson said she and her husband were at the Barceló resort, and she feared she would be prevented from leaving because the cops were called and the perpetrator were trying to have them arrested.

It seems that Ryan Murphy might have made a few phone calls and saved the day because Jackson later tweeted:

“Thank you Mr. Murphy. I love you dearly. I’m not trying to be over-dramatic or anything like that, but as a transgender woman I just know that sometimes we don’t make it out of places and certain things don’t happen for us.”

Jackson, plays the villain Elektra on the new show and said she booked a flight home on Monday.

“I thought that I was becoming successful and things would get better. I didn’t think things would be like this,” she said.

