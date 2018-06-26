The Trump administration is on the attack again, and this time, Auntie Maxine Waters is in their crosshairs as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders criticized the congresswoman for calling for confrontations with any Trump administration officials that people see out and about.

Sanders and President trump took to social media to slam Waters and insult her for the bold statement saying it was “unacceptable,” reports the Daily Mail.

Immigrant parents await word about children’s fate

“We are allowed to disagree, but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm,” Sanders said. “And this goes for all people regardless of politics.”

Waters, a staunch Trump critic from the day he took the oath of office, has upped the ante since he launched an immigration policy that separated families from their babies and placed them in cages.

At a rally, Waters urged her supporters:

“Let’s make sure we show up, wherever we have to show up,” she told attendees in Los Angeles.

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you cause a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome – anymore, anywhere – we’ve got to get the children connected to their parents, the children are suffering.”

This happened recently to Sanders when the Press Secretary and her husband were kicked out of a Virginia Restaurant the Red Hen, and told they were not welcomed to eat there.

President Trump took to Twitter to take an unprecedented and unpresidential stab and threw a threat at Waters.

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!”

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was kicked out of a Mexican restaurant last week as protestors stormed in and shouted about Trump’s immigration policies.

Waters is encouraging anyone, anywhere to reclaim their time and take up the fight.

She added: “Mr. President, we will see you every day, every hour of the day, everywhere that we are to let you know you cannot get away with this!”

“For these members of his Cabinet who remain and try to defend him, they’re not going to be able to go to a restaurant. They’re not going to be able to stop at a gas station. They’re not going to be able to shop at a department store,” she said.

—#PermitPatty, who called police on Black girl selling water, faces backlash—

“The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president, ‘No I can’t hang with you — this is wrong, this is unconscionable, and we can’t keep doing this to children.”

But Waters has ruffled the feathers of her fellow Dems with the comments.

“Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. “As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea.”

But Waters got time for this verbal fisticuff.

“If you think we’re rallying now, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet,” she added.