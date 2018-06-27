TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

The police officer who gunned down an unarmed black teen in East Pittsburgh has now been charged with criminal homicide, reports CBS.

Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld fatally shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. three times in the back as he ran from a police cruiser last week.

Officer Rosfeld was hired by East Pittsburgh in mid-May but only sworn in an hour before the fatal shooting.

According to reports, Rosfeld worked previously for the Harmarville and Oakmont police departments and once worked for the University of Pittsburgh Police Department. He was reportedly dismissed for cause from the university.

Antwon Rose was an avid volunteer who gave his time to many causes in his area, and his death has incited a series of protests across the Pittsburgh area that drew hundreds of demonstrators, several carrying “Black Lives Matter” signs and shouting “No Justice, No Peace.”

Rose has been laid to rest but protestors have been demonstrating and calling for action.

“Antwon’s death shakes my heart, it rattles my faith that things will ever get better or that the injustice will ever end,” said Gisele Barreto Fetterman, who met Antwon when he volunteered at the Free Store, a charity she founded. “Slowly, too slowly, things will get brighter, even though they’re now so dark.”

During a taped interview on Sunday with “Good Morning America,” Rose’s mother, Michelle Kenney, held hands with his father, Antwon Rose Sr., as she grappled to make sense of why her unarmed child was shot three times as he ran away from a vehicle during a traffic stop. She believes that the officer who shot Antwon, “murdered my son in cold blood.”

The attorney for the Rose family, S. Lee Merritt shared the news on social media, posting, “Michael Rosfeld has been charged with Criminal Homicide in the Murder of #AntwonRose. This is a small stride toward justice but we have a very long road ahead.”