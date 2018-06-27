After Terry Crews bravely mustered up the courage to speak openly about his own sexual assault experience in Hollywood before a Senate committee panel, rapper 50 Cent mocked the actor’s statement and even got Russell Simmons to laugh at him too.

But rape is no laughing matter and Simmons should know that and have a seat since he’s battling his own rape case allegations. Instead, the Daily Mail reports that he joined 50 Cent online and planted laughing emojis when the rapper mocked Crews’ testimony with a picture of him and a meme that read: “I got raped, my wife just watched.” And then below that another pic of Crews with a rose in his mouth that said: “gym time.”

“LOL,What the f*** is going on out here man?” 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III wrote on Instagram. “Terry: l froze in fear, they would have had to take me to jail. Get the strap,” he said.

However the joke was on 50 Cent because fans were disgusted and didn’t see how reporting about a rape incident could ever be funny.

“Yo @50cent out here trying to test and questioning @terrycrews manhood like @terrycrews wouldn’t wash this f*****g cornball,” said a user.

Actress Kelechi Okafor added: “Toxic masculinity is what is doing @50cent instead of showing support to @terrycrews he is mocking him. Childish.”

Although he has denied raping anyone, Simmons faces several rape cases.

Said one user: “I’m not surprised at Curtis Jacksons trash a*s but Russell commenting is a disappointment,’ added Destiny Bleu.”

Crews shared his #MeToo moment with the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and testified for a hearing on the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights about his damaging sexual assault experience in Hollywood at the hands of a powerful agent.

“The assault lasted only minutes,” Crews told the committee, “but what he was effectively telling me while he held my genitals in his hand was that he held the power. That he was in control.”

After 50 Cent mocked him, Crews told TMZ on Tuesday: “Well, I love 50 Cent. I listen to his music while I’m working out.

“[…] I’ve proved that size doesn’t matter when it comes to sexual assault.”

Others are calling for Starz to remove 50 Cent from Power as executive producer.