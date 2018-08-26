By many accounts, Donald Trump is in deep trouble with the recent decision by ex-lawyer Michael Cohen to cooperate with federal prosecutors, but that twist of events is apparently is not fazing former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who is continuing with her jabs against 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

She claims White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is racist, and believes he fired her in December because she’d raised the issue of the possible existence of a tape of Trump hurling the n-word on his reality TV show, “The Apprentice.”

The jabs have been coming in the wake of the release of Manigault-Newman’s tell-all book “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” about her alleged experience in the Trump White House.

Manigault-Newman made the Kelly comments on MSNBC’s AM Joy, hosted by Joy-Ann Reid, who asked Manigault-Newman flat out of Kelly is a racist.

“Yes,” the former White House aide responded. “John Kelly thought the Civil War was about a compromise. It wasn’t about compromise, Gen. John Kelly. It was about slavery.”

Manigault-Newman said she believes Kelly fired her because she’s been buzzing about rumors that were circulating about the potential existence of a tape of Trump using the N word during his time on the reality TV show The Apprentice.

Manigault-Newman said that morning, she’d shared an exchange with then-White House communications director Hope Hicks regarding the tape.

There’s “a whole email chain,” Manigault-Newman said, recalling that Hicks wrote back to her,

“We’ve already contained this or we’ve already dealt with this.”

By 5 p.m., Manigault-Newman said, she’d received an email from Kelly asking to meet with her.

“it’s hard to ignore the coincidence,” she said.

Manigault-Newman also had further harsh words for her former boss, who she said she believes is beginning to come apart at the seams.

“I see a person who conned his way into the White House and is trying to use his limited intellect to try to kind of fool people,” she said. “He truly is unraveling. He’s showing signs of decline, instability, impulsivity, and he has a struggle with the truth as we saw so very clearly this week.”

Manigault-Newman also touched on Trump’s criticism of Black athletes who chose to take a knee during the National Anthem just before the start of their games in protest of police misconduct. She believes there was no logical reason for Trump to target only the Black athletes, who were exercising their Constitutional right to protest.

“He [Trump] is intent on starting a race war, that’s what I believe,” she said.

The Trump campaign has said it will file an arbitration action against Manigault-Newman and her publisher. Earlier this month, the president referred to his former aide as a “dog.”

