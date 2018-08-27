BET’s Black Girl Rock! 2018 show kicked off last night with all the magical fanfare expected as outstanding women in the entertainment realm were honored.

Level Up singer Ciara, looking radiant in Balmain, took the stage at NJ Performing Arts Center on Sunday to give the Rock Star Award to Janet Jackson, an icon in the music industry who Ci-Ci has long admired and learned a few moves from.

Back in May, Ciara spoke to Billboard and praised her role model saying:

“Janet to me is one of the most valuable artists of all time. Everything she does is perfection. It says a lot to me. It says you gotta care. You gotta give 100% everytime. You gotta show up every time,” she gushed.

Dazzling in a Christian Siriano ensemble, Jackson, 52, took center stage and exclaimed, “Black women rock now more than ever, and girls, all I can say is rock on.”

Ciara took to Instagram to share her excitement about the memorable night.

“It was truly an Honor presenting the Rockstar Award to my Friend, Icon, and Legend @JanetJackson. Forever cherishing these moments. @BlackGirlsRock#BlackGirlsRock”

Hosted by Queen Latifah, the awards will air on BET September 9. Along with Jackson’s honor, Mary J. Blige, dance pioneer Judith Jamison, supermodel Naomi Campbell, TV series creator and Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe, and Me Too founder Tarana Burke also received awards.

Blige was presented with her award by Phylicia Rashad. The 47-year-old singer and Mudbound actress talked briefly about her turbulent past few years, Variety reports.

“Now that I am here, I know I have been rocking for years,” said Blige. “You all know that I have had my fair share of ups and downs. I have faced a lot of obstacles — some humiliating and embarrassing times. Because of you, I have come out on the other side each and every time.”

The ceremony also included an electrifying tribute honoring Aretha Franklin.