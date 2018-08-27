Colin Kaepernick is bringing his messaging to the masses.

If you’re down with standing up for something, then Kaepernick wants you to wear the “I’m With Kap” slogan proudly on apparel. TMZ Sports has learned that the former San Francisco 49er filed an application to trademark his signature slogan for clothing.

The #ImWithKap hashtag has become the estranged NFL player’s calling card and many celebrities like G-Eazy, Kenny Stills and Harry Belafonte has used the slogan, showing solidarity with the blacklisted NFL quarterback.

It’s also big business. And once trademarked, the slogan could be used on clothing and other products.

That might work, especially since Adidas has already made their interest in working with Kaep known.

Adidas said it’s ready to ink an endorsement deal with Kaepernick as soon as he gets picked up by an NFL team, reports The Hill.

“If he signs on a team, we would definitely want to sign him,” Adidas President Mark King said Friday in Phoenix, AZ Central reported.

That lucky break has been few and far between for the NFL activist, who was shut out of a promising meeting with the Seattle Seahawks. The meeting was reportedly cancelled when Kaepernick refused to confirm whether he would still kneel in protest if signed with the team.

Adidas said they want to show support for Kaepernick’s activism and they are not “taking advantage of this noise or interest that he had generated.”

“We love athletes that have a platform to make the world a better place,” King said.

Kaepernick’s silent kneel protesting police brutality during the national anthem has rubbed NFL owners the wrong way and many critics feel the talented QB has been blackballed from playing in the league.

But Adidas, on the other hand, seems to be eager to help Kaepernick further his social causes.

“If they’re an activist in a way that brings attention to something that moves the world forward, even if there’s controversy at that moment, we’re really interested in those athletes because I think it represents the world today,” King said.