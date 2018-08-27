The Download | August 27th: Madden game tournament turns deadly + Florida gubernatorial candidate, Andrew Gillum, on the way to making history + Beyonce and Jay-‘Z’ new scholarship



In Jacksonville, Florida– a live Madden game tournament turned into a deadly mass shooting. David Katz, 24, fatally shot two people along with himself and left eleven people injured. It’s been reported that one of the victims is twenty-two year old gamer, Eijah Clayton also known as “TRUE” from Woodland Hills, California. Clayton was a former Calabasas football player and deemed one of the best in competitive Madden with a bright future ahead of him.

And in the same state –Florida gubernatorial candidate, Andrew Gillum, could be on his way to making history. Tomorrow, Gillum faces off against four other Democrats. If Gillum wins the general election, he’ll be the first Black governor for the state.

For the past twenty years, the Democratic party has been on a losing streak but Gillum– a FAMU alum and the current Mayor of Tallahassee, hopes the black community shows up and shows out. Gillum told us in an interview that millions of people staying home in 2016 got us Donald Trump— so the only way to win is to vote.

And in Entertainment — Beyonce and Jay-’Z’ have a new scholarship that will award one senior high school student in each “On the Run Tour” city with one hundred thousand dollars. In order to be eligible, the student must display financial need and demonstrate academic excellence.