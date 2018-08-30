An East Point, Georgia police officer is under investigation after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager. And now it is has been discovered that three other sexual misconduct or inappropriate touching allegations have been made against him since 2011.

Last week, Sgt. Richard Gooddine was fired while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation looks into the latest charges made against him.

Local Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr met with Gooddine at police headquarters right after he was terminated and during their interview he insisted he was innocent of any wrong doing in the current case involving a 15-year-old girl.

But both the alleged victim’s mother and attorney, insist Gooddine assaulted the girl while he was still on duty and also stalked her while she was at the hospital.

When the news station did some digging in the officer’s personnel files they uncovered that in 2016 a 60-year-old arrestee complained to police that Gooddine had “brushed against her breast” while she was handcuffed for driving under a suspended license.

Then in 2017, another women arrested for shoplifting in Walmart claimed Gooddine pulled her pants back while she was in the patrol car and proceeded to fondle her. According to the file, the woman reported the incident to Gooddine’s partner, who was instructed by a superior not to respond to the woman, in order to avoid a messy investigation.

Gooddine later passed a polygraph by answering “no” to four questions regarding the allegations, and both internal affairs investigations were deemed “not sustained.”

The East Point Police Department has declined to comment on the claims made against the officer while the latest GBI investigation is underway.

