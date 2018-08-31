Clyde Pemberton, who owns a popular brunch spot in Harlem, tried to stop a customer from dragging their drunk friend out but instead he was arrested for his intervention, the NY Post reports.

—Detroit school officials cite toxic metals in water supply—

And now the black business owner of MIST Harlem is suing the NYPD for false arrest and a case of “being a conscientious business owner while black,” according to a new lawsuit.

Pemberton said he and two MIST bouncers tried to prevent two customers from pulling their drunk friend out of the restaurant. He said he urged them to leave the woman behind so she could wait for an ambulance. But they refused and started calling him racist words and became violent. One, he claims, yelled, “Go back to Africa!”

Once the cops arrived the women said they were held against their will, but Pemberton denies that. The cops arrested Pemberton and his bouncers and charged them with unlawful imprisonment. They spent up to six hours in a holding cell, according to the Manhattan federal lawsuit.

The case was later thrown out but Pemberton said it left him “deeply shaken,” and $15,000 in debt.

—Omarosa book sales take a big drop but she’s got more to say heading into midterms—

Racist Attacks Bouncer

In a similar attack, earlier this year a New York realtor went on a nasty racist rant against a Black bouncer after getting booted out of a night club.

Chris Giardina racist tirade was caught on camera by a Hispanic man who ended up getting insults thrown at him too outside a bar in Brooklyn, reports the Daily Mail.

The bouncer remarkably kept his cool as Giardina shouted: “Touch me again you f****** n*****!”

“I will bury you,” he shouted at the cool-headed bouncer. “You hit me in the face like a dirty, f****** black person. You’ll lose your job and you’ll lose your house. Trust me.”

And then Giardina aimed his hate against the Hispanic man recording the incident:

“Yeah I said it, ’cause he’s punching me you f****** s***!”

Giardina, started calling for the police to come.

“Get a cop here now or I’m going to end up burying this black guy,” Giardina threatens.

“What is this, Harlem?” Giardina asks trying to insult the bouncer.

According to reports, Giardina worked as a real estate agent for hipster apartment broker MySpace NYC. He has reportedly been fired for his racist vitriol.