Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s 15 minutes of fame is fading fast as her book sales fall off and dip more than 40 percent this week.

Wait until Trump hears about this and send a petty tweet about her “failing” book.

Although sales have declined for the former White House senior adviser’s tell-all Unhinged, the book remains on the New York Times bestseller list at number one for now. But, according to the Washington Post, analysts expect that to change once new titles hit the list after the Labor Day weekend.

In her first week, Manigault-Newman managed to conjure up enough attention to break bank with sales and sold 33,000 copies in her first week alone, according to the Washington Post.

Coupled with dominating the news cycle with countless interviews after its August 14th release, Manigault Newman made her mark and got Trump’s attention a little book boost when he tweeted and called her a “dog” and a “lowlife.”

“While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry!” he said in one many derogatory tweets against her.

Even as her book sales Manigault-Newman is still sticking it to Trump. And recently said she’s ready to testify to Congress “anytime, anyplace” about what she knows about Russian ties to his campaign.

As reported by Yahoo, Manigault Newman has even offered to appear as a witness at a potential Senate impeachment trial.

“I have the truth on my side as well as a hundred emails and documents and other things,” she said in an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery.”

The former “Apprentice” star claims to now be down with the anti-Trump resistance movement and will spend the midterm-election season pleading her case against supporting Trump.