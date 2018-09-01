Cardi B announced on Instagram Live that she is considering liposuction following the birth of her first child, Page Six reports.

The Bronx rapper, who recently gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, wants all the moms out there to know that she also finds it challenging to adjust to your new body after having a baby, which is why she’s speaking out about taking matters into her own hands.

“I still got, like, a lot of love handles right here. They’re not much, but it’s, like, you know, I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach,” she said. “So this extra skin is like, ‘Where the f – – k did you came from?!’ ”

Cardi B added, “But it’s like I might just get a little lipo. Because I mean, I feel like I can work out and my stomach will be back how it used to be. But I really don’t have time to work out. I never been the type to work out. I never stepped a foot in the gym.”

The 25-year-old rapper welcomed her first child with husband Offset on July 10. But she’s not here for the extra pounds and loose skin around her stomach.

“If I’m not working, I gotta make sure my baby’s okay. I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?” she told fans.

But according to Mary Jane Minkin, MD, a practicing gynecologist, and professor at Yale School of Medicine, having liposuction seven weeks after giving birth is a bad move — largely because it wouldn’t be effective as the process targets weight in one specific part. During pregnancy, a woman’s body gains weight all over the body, Minkin has said.

She tells PEOPLE, “A fabulous way to lose weight after a baby is breastfeeding. You will feed the baby 500 calories or so a day initially. Then, as the baby grows, you will be feeding her up to 1,000 calories a day.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Cardi B wants at least $300K for a post-baby appearance to get back onstage.

