Rapper Cardi B took to Twitter this week to gush over the joys of motherhood. “I’m sooo in love with my child, it makes me wanna cry, she wrote on Twitter. “I don’t know what i did right for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby.”

A few days later, however, the new mother of baby Kulture lashed out after a picture appeared online purporting to be the first shot of her newborn, Page Six reports.

Cardi wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “I been seen this everywhere! This is a gorgeous baby but nope it’s not Kulture. Blogs and fake pages please respect other people’s children!”

The Bronx native has only shared one photo of her and husband Offset holding their baby with only the top of her head visible in the pic.



She added, “I’ll show my child when I’m ready for now stop posting other people’s kids and claiming them as mines it’s disrespectful. AGAIN! NOT MY BABY!”



In related news, Cardi B showed some love to her baby girl while working on a music video collaboration with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, and singer Ozuna.

Talking to Instagram on Friday, she served up a behind-the-scenes look at the taping of the video, and four director’s chairs with the artist’s names on them are seen side-by-side. There’s even a tiny one bearing the name of her 1-month-old daughter. But the child was not actually on set, according to E! News.



“Missing my baby like crazy,” Cardi B wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m sooo in love with this lil girl, I can’t get her out of my mind for nothing!”

Meanwhile, she noted of the video for DJ Snake, featuring Ozuna and the former Disney actress, “I love this song, I love the video, ya’ll gonna love this record,” she added.