Rapper Offset of Migos has three children from previous relationships and now, his fourth with wife Cardi B. It appears that every time he looks in the mirror, he wants to be reminded of his growing family.

The rapper just revealed he face tattoo he got of his 7-week-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

In a series of videos and photos posted to his Instagram Story captured by TMZ, Offset, 26, showed off the tattoo along his jawline in a cursive font, PEOPLE reported.

“Shout out to @offsetyrnfor trusting me with his daughters name and the rest of the space on them sideburns,” the tattoo artist wrote, adding two thumbs up emojis.

“No I don’t just got her name,” the father of four remarked during a video. He also has a tattoo on the other cheek with his youngest son’s name (Kody) and a shoulder tatt for his oldest son (Jordan). He also has a daughter, Kalea Marie.

“I got my other boy right here,” he said, as he showed off another face tattoo in the clip. “And Jordan, my oldest son, [is] on the shoulder piece.”

Offset (born Kiari Cephus) previously revealed back in January the neck tattoo he got with Cardi’s name.

As for the couple’s daughter… they still haven’t released a full photo to their legion of fans, but Cardi recently offered a glimpse of baby Kulture in a pic with her man… and also shared a close-up her lips on an Instagram story.

Cardi B. made her first post-baby appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards last month, where she fooled the audience into believing she brought her infant on stage to make her TV debut.

The Grammy-nominated star later revealed that it was all a joke and she was actually holding her Moon Person trophy.

Funny enough, Offset wasn’t in on the act. After the show, Cardi tweeted: “Why Set said I was sooo mad, when I saw you on stage with that blanket. I thought you was going to show Kulture.”