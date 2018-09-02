Actress Susan Brown, best known for her role as Dr. Gail Adamson Baldwin on General Hospital, died Friday after battling Alzheimer’s disease. The Emmy Nominated star was 86.

“It’s a very sad day in Port Charles as the wonderful Susan Brown (“Gail Baldwin”) passed away today,” General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini tweeted. “My sincerest condolences to her family and to all who knew this amazing woman.”

According to PEOPLE.com, Brown joined the long-running ABC soap opera in 1977 and recurred on and off through 1985. She also made guest appearances on the show as recently as 2004 and reprised the role on the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, which ran from 1997-2000.

Kin Shriner, who played Dr. Baldwin’s step-son Scotty, mourned the loss on Twitter. “Sad to say one of my best friends and costars Susan Brown passed away today,” he wrote. “R.I.P. Susan I will miss all our laughs”

“She was so very special, on set and in friendship,” added General Hospital alum Jackie Zeman. “I remember all the good times we shared on our lunch breaks and at her amazing dinner parties at her beautiful home. RIP Susan + God Bless.”

Brown’s acting career launched in 1959 with the soap opera From The Roots. Her small screen credits also include numerous soaps such as The Young Marrieds, Bright Promise, Return to Peyton Place, As the World Turns and Santa Barbara.

In addition to her successful soap opera career, Brown appeared on Broadway, primetime TV and films, including Death Valley Days, Kojak, Marcus Welby, M.D., Barney Miller, Hotel, Beverly Hills 90210, and Frasier, Deadline noted. She also played First Lady Pat Nixon in the TV movie, The Final Days as well as Nancy Reagan in Without Warning: the James Brady Story.