The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced yesterday they they have dismissed the sexual assault charges against Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson because of the statute of limitations.

—GOP official resigned after calling NFL ‘baboons’ and ‘ignorant Blacks’ on Facebook—

Also, the L.A. D.A.’s office said that “the reporting party has declined to be interviewed by the investigating officer,” Deadline reports

Last month news broke that the 47-year-old actor was the subject in an ongoing investigation, but the LAPD declined to provide any further details about the case. According to The Blast, a woman claimed Anderson assaulted her while meeting to discuss business opportunities.

The unnamed woman filed a police report earlier this year with the Hollywood Division of LAPD. In a statement to PEOPLE, Anderson’s rep denied all wrongdoing.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false,” the statement said. “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

—Nike launches powerful Colin Kaepernick campaign—

It’s not the first time Anderson has been accused of sexual assault. In 2004, an extra on the set of the Academy Award-winning movie Hustle & Flow accused Anderson and an assistant director of raping her in a trailer on the Memphis set. That case was later dropped after a judge ruled there was no probable cause to try the case.

So far, none of Anderson’s Black-ish costars have commented public on the allegations against him. Kenya Barris has yet to comment on the subject and recently walked away from ABC.