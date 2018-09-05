A city councilman in Villa Rica, Georgia, who used the n-word in a conversation with a Black employee, stepped down from his post today.

Mayor Jeff Reese announced that former councilman Verland Best retired Tuesday, after it was uncovered he used racist language while talking to a Black female employee. The woman said the comments were offensive and reported Best, the AJCreports

Best was reportedly referring to racist statements made by a parent while he was a football coach at Villa Rica High School.

FOX 5 has obtained a copy Best’s resignation letter.

“Had I known that anything I said had caused the person I was addressing any unease or had been taken offensively, I would have apologized immediately … the comment I quoted helped to illustrate and support my point that we had come a very long way from 30+ years ago and want to just continue going forward.

“I sincerely apologize and hope that the person I was talking with and anyone else made aware of our conversation will know and believe that would never knowingly or willingly intend any offense or other discomfort.”

“There are just certain things you don’t say,” said Mayor Jeff Reese. “I was shocked that a councilman of 23-plus years would make the comment.”

“In a written letter that he presented to the city today, Councilman Best stated that he regretted making the comment and apologized to the employee and the city for his remarks,” Reese said Tuesday in a statement on Facebook. “Mr. Best had served on the City Council for over 23 years.”

Just last month, after the AJC.com released an audio recording filled with racial epithets, former Buford schools superintendent Geye Hamby was forced to step down.

Hamby was initially placed on administrative leave after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the contents of the audio recording, which is included in a federal lawsuit accusing Hamby of discrimination. On the recording, the person said to be Hamby refers to African-Americans as “deadbeat n-word” and even spoke of wanting to kill black construction workers who had angered him.

And back in July, Georgia state representative Jason Spencer was forced to resign after showing his behind on Sacha Baron Cohen‘s new series Who is America?

The premise of the show is that Cohen disguises himself to cajole elected officials into saying and doing absurd things on camera. Last week, Cohen managed to get several well-known right-wingers to endorse arming kindergarteners with guns. This past weekend, Cohen captured Georgia state representative Jason Spencer spewing the n-word multiple times, pulling his pants down to show his bare behind and even “eating” a the faux penis of an imagined Middle Eastern terrorist.

Spencer referred to Muslim terrorists as “sand n-words” and then he repeatedly shouted the n-word while being “trained” to get away from terrorists. He also pulled his pants down after Cohen told him this would scare away said terrorists during a kidnapping attempt.