On Tuesday, Clemson University’s Student Senate passed a resolution condemning a cluster of Confederate flags prominently displayed near the school’s campus.

“[T]he display of this flag is not illegal; however, it does promote racial tensions at a university which prides itself on its core values of Honesty, Integrity, and Respect,” the resolution said.

The flags, which has long represented the ideals of white supremacy and the endorsement of slavery and racism, were erected near by the campus by the Secessionist Party on Aug. 28, the Post and Courier reports.

South Carolina Secessionist Party leader James Bessenger released a statement in response to the resolution Wednesday, calling the students “children commenting on subjects of which you have no foundational understanding.”

He added, “Your generations [sic] most recent attempt at cultural genocide and historical revisionism isn’t the first, and it won’t be the last.”

The resolution doesn’t call for a specific action.

South Carolina had been a hub for racist activity and the Confederate flag was been widely criticized after Dylann Roof, gunned down nine people at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in June 2015.

The Confederate flag was removed from the Statehouse grounds in Columbia after South Carolina lawmakers voted for its removal.

Turning Tragedy into a National Treasure

After the 2015 mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church, people left thousands of heartfelt mementos and sentimental cards and artwork that will now become part of the bedrock of the grieving community, the Post and Courier reports.

The Charleston City Council recently voted to buy a home located across the street from the church at 113 Calhoun St so it can be transformed into a gallery to display the 6,000 tributes, including artwork and quilts, left from people all over the world.

Thanks to the City Council vote the church can purchase the property for $100. The deal is not expected to close for several years.

Right now the house holds the offices for the planned International African-American Museum. It’s also home to the Honorable Reverend Clementa C. Pinckney Foundation, named for the renoun pastor who was killed in the tragedy.