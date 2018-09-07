A Republican party official in Florida is crying foul and says she won’t step down after a racist meme targeting Andrew Gillum was posted from her Facebook accounts.

Kathy Gibson, the chair of the Orange County Republican Party State Committee, says her account was hacked and that’s how the racist meme was posted.

“If anyone living in Florida at this time was a slave holder, had family that were slave holders or committed acts against African Americans please let Mayor Gillum know so he can bill you & your Family.”

Gibson contends that she didn’t post the racist meme targeting Gillum by falsely claiming that he wants reparations for slavery.

“My response is that my Facebook account was attacked, I’m not a racist I never have been. You know I have enemies,” Gibson said to the news outlet.

“After I won, there’s been one particular person who has tried to paint me as a forever Trumper, as someone who is racist and hateful or whatever.”

The meme, which surfaced on Monday night, has since been deleted.

When asked if she would resign, Gibson replied, “No thank you,” even though state and local leaders, and Gillum’s GOP opponent Ron DiSantis, have called for her to step down.

In response Andrew Gillum released a statement saying that the governor’s campaign should be about issues that affect people and not a race about race.

“This race should be about the issues. This shouldn’t be about the mayor’s skin color. This race should be about red tide. This race should be about toxic blue-green algae,” noting some current environmental concerns.

