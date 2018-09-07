According to the latest WSBTV/Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is locked in a dead heat with her Republican candidate Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race.

This is one of the most highly anticipated political contests in the nation. Abrams, a Black woman who was also the minority leader in the State House of Representatives, could become the first Black and first woman governor of the state of Georgia.

With just two months until the November general election, Kemp received 45.3 percent of the support while 44.9 percent of those polled support Abrams, according to the report.

The governor’s race also is racially divided WSBTV reports. Some 85 percent of African-American voters support Abrams, while roughly two-thirds of white voters’ support Kemp.

When it comes to gender, Kemp leads among men 53-39, while Abrams beats Kemp 50-39 among women.

Abrams, who has been attacked in online ads for her $200,000 student loan debt, is leading among lower-income Georgians. Kemp has an advantage with voters whose household income is more than $150,000.

Capturing the Black Vote

In order for Black Georgians to elect Abrams as their next governor, “we need to register at least a quarter million more people to vote,” rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris said earlier this year during a roundtable conversation with Abrams.

She’s picked up other high profile endorsements as well.

In August, Stacey Abrams received a big boost to her campaign with an endorsement from former President Barack Obama.

The progressive candidate took to social media to share the news with her followers writing: “It is a profound honor to receive President @ BarackObama’s endorsement. He knows first-hand that progress isn’t always easy, but it is always worth fighting for—no matter who you are or where you call home. Join us: http://bit.ly/progress-ga # TeamAbrams # GAGov # gapol”

Obama released a statement showing his support for Abrams’ campaign to the CBS46 newsroom:

“I am so excited to endorse Stacey Abrams for Governor of Georgia. She’s not running a campaign built on division or distraction; she’s running to lead one Georgia where everybody has opportunity, and everybody’s voice is heard. And she’s got the record of building consensus that shows she can deliver – with good jobs, great public education, expanded Medicaid, and secure, affordable health insurance for everyone. In a time when too many folks are focused simply on how to win an election, Stacey’s somebody who cares about something more important: why we should. That’s the kind of politics we should practice. That’s why I’m proud to give Stacey Abrams my support.”

Abrams also released an official statement about the endorsement:

“It is a profound honor to receive President Obama’s endorsement. President Obama’s legacy is marked by integrity, a deep commitment to service, and an ability to find solutions that put the well-being of people first. I am grateful for his support as I continue a campaign for governor grounded in hope, optimism, and a boundless belief that we can do more to make sure every family in Georgia has the opportunity to thrive.”

In addition to supporting Abrams in the Georgia race for governor, Obama announced on social media a list of progressive candidates he’s supporting writing: “Today I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent.”

Obama’s endorsement of Abrams came at a critical time given that her Republican opponent Brian Kemp is being championed by Donald Trump.

Kemp, who bills himself as a “politically incorrect conservative,” made headlines for his campaign ads where he pointed a shotgun at a young man, who he said was interested in one of his daughters. In another ad, Kemp proudly boasted that he had a “big truck” in case he needed “to round up criminal illegals and take them home myself.”

Trump weighed in right before the Republican primary to throw his support behind Kemp writing on Twitter: “Brian Kemp is running for Governor of the great state of Georgia. The Primary is on Tuesday. Brian is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment. I give him my full and total endorsement.”