The feud between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B just took a turn for the worse Friday night. Both artists got into a scuffle at a New York Fashion Party late last night, according to TMZ.

Allegedly, the drama unfolded when Cardi walked past Nicki as she was taking photos with LaLa Anthony and Kelly Rowland. Cosmo reports that Nicki deliberately stepped on Cardi’s dress train, which resulted in the former “Love & Hip Hop” star to attempt to throw her shoe at Nicki.

“It was bad,” a source tells Page Six. “They were separated by security, but Cardi was still trying to get at her. She took off a giant red shoe and threw it at Nicki — who was being blocked up against a wall by huge security guard.”

“There was a giant fist full of hair on the floor,” added the source. “One of Cardi’s assistants came and grabbed it and took it with her.”

Cardi, who was escorted out by security, emerged from the star-studded event with a noticeable bump on her forehead, torn gown and missing shoe.

Hours later, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Instagram to share a lengthy post, which has since received over two million likes, to explain what exactly led her to that point:

“I’ve let a lot of s–t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f— up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f–kin with them!! I let you talk big s–t aout me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—in off!! I’ve worked to hard and came too far to let anybody f–k with my sucess!!!! Bitches talk all that shit in they raps but in real life they p—y!! This s–t really is for entertainment!!”

Back in June, Cardi and husband Offset from Migos welcomed their first child together.

Cardi and Nicki’s feud stems from their verses in Migos’ to 10 hit, “Motosport.”

“The only thing that Cardi really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after ‘Motorsport’,” Nicki explained during a Beats 1 radio interview. “I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, ‘Thank you.’ The first interview she did after ‘Motorsport’ came out, it really hurt me. She looked so aggravated and angry. And the only thing she kept saying was, ‘Oh, I didn’t hear that, I didn’t hear her verse.’ I was like… ‘What?’”

Nicki did not directly address the altercation, but the “Barbie Dreams” rapper seemed bothered as she posted a series of photos at Harper’s Bazaar’s ICONS party.

Watch the video footage below.The video footage is grainy, but Cardi can be heard shouting, “I will f— you up.”: