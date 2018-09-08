Fenty Beauty
How will you be celebrating Fenty Beauty’s one-year anniversary?

A year ago on Sept. 8, megastar Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, shook up the beauty industry when she launched Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics line featuring a universal lip gloss, the highly coveted “Trophy Wife” highlighter, as well as a wide array of foundation shades — 40 to be exact.

“As a Black woman, I could not live with myself if I didn’t do that,” the Bajan beauty told Vogue magazine back in June. “But what I didn’t anticipate was the way people would get emotional about finding their complexion on the shelf, that this would be a groundbreaking moment.”

To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Fenty Beauty is rolling out two new products: a Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer in the shade “Diamond Milk” and a Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil highlighter. Fenty Beauty’s latest additions both take a page out of Rih Rih’s iconic look at the 2014 CFDA Awards.

On Instagram, Fenty Beauty described the “Diamond Milk” lip gloss as “conditioning” with an “amazing peach-vanilla scent.”

In an interview with Refinery29 published on Thursday, Rihanna’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono said, “A lot of people don’t know it actually has a crazy amount of shea butter and it’s healing on the lips. If you have chapped lips, then it actually heals it way faster than a Chapstick. I put it on [dry lips] while I’m doing their makeup, and the lips just soak it up.”

On the other hand, Sephora describes the Diamond Veil highlighter as a “one-of-a-kind, diamond-dusted highlighter that applies like a 3D glittering veil, delivering pure, show-stopping sparkle all over the face and body.”

The lip luminizer and highlighter retail for $18 and $38 at Sephora, FentyBeauty.com and Harvey Nichols.

Within the first 40 days, Fenty Beauty earned a whopping $100 million in sales, and the company is reportedly on track to outsell Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty this year.