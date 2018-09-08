A year ago on Sept. 8, megastar Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, shook up the beauty industry when she launched Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics line featuring a universal lip gloss, the highly coveted “Trophy Wife” highlighter, as well as a wide array of foundation shades — 40 to be exact.
1 year ago @fentybeauty was born. pic.twitter.com/q0FzN9V9HV
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 7, 2018
“As a Black woman, I could not live with myself if I didn’t do that,” the Bajan beauty told Vogue magazine back in June. “But what I didn’t anticipate was the way people would get emotional about finding their complexion on the shelf, that this would be a groundbreaking moment.”
READ MORE: Omarosa says she knows who wrote anonymous White House op-ed and plans to release more tapes
To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Fenty Beauty is rolling out two new products: a Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer in the shade “Diamond Milk” and a Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil highlighter. Fenty Beauty’s latest additions both take a page out of Rih Rih’s iconic look at the 2014 CFDA Awards.
come celebrate our 1st birthday @fentybeauty at MIDNIGHT EST!!! Our special #DIAMONDBOMB and #DIAMONDMILK will be available for everyone at midnight est tonight on https://t.co/Gr3OPNUbFC and @sephora @harveynichols #SephoraInJCP pic.twitter.com/ZWEQuglquj
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 7, 2018
On Instagram, Fenty Beauty described the “Diamond Milk” lip gloss as “conditioning” with an “amazing peach-vanilla scent.”
On the other hand, Sephora describes the Diamond Veil highlighter as a “one-of-a-kind, diamond-dusted highlighter that applies like a 3D glittering veil, delivering pure, show-stopping sparkle all over the face and body.”
READ MORE: Chance the Rapper, J. Cole & other celebrities react to Mac Miller’s tragic death with heartfelt messages
The lip luminizer and highlighter retail for $18 and $38 at Sephora, FentyBeauty.com and Harvey Nichols.
Within the first 40 days, Fenty Beauty earned a whopping $100 million in sales, and the company is reportedly on track to outsell Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty this year.