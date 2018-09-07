Former White House aide and master manipulator Omarosa Manigault-Newman, is far from done using the White House as her whipping post and plans to release yet another potentially explosive tape next week on The View.

Manigault-Newman is scheduled to sit with the ladies of The View on Monday, Sept. 10, Page Six reports

So far, the Unhinged author’s game of chess has put her in checkmate position against the petty President Donald Trump after the release of secretly recorded conversations with White House officials. Trump flew into a rage after Manigault-Newman’s book release, cussing her out by calling her a“lowlife” and a “dog” in a volcanic tweetstorm.

The latest undercover recording is said to include “multiple people; both men and women” and that “they are high up in the administration. One of them has left [the job since the recording was made],” Page Six reports.

Trump is probably pulling more patches out of his toupee right about now, especially after a damaging New York Times Op/Ed by a White House senior official portrayed Trump as a crazed, maniac in danger of destroying the country. The author said there’s an inside resistance working to prevent him from destroying democracy.

Omarosa says she knows who authored the piece and offered tiny clues to her followers on social media.

Pointing to her book, she highlighted a passage about the resistance movement in the White House.

“Rest assured that there is an army of people who oppose him and his policies,” she writes in her book, “Unhinged: An insider’s account of the Trump White House.”

“They are working silently and tirelessly to make sure he does not cause harm to the republic. Many in this silent army are in his part, his administration, and even in his own family.”

I give clues to who from inside 45’s WH wrote the @nytimes Op-Ed on page ((330)) of Unhinged.#SilentArmy #PrayForTheBear pic.twitter.com/VT3fqIBHi0 — OMAROSA (@OMAROSA) September 5, 2018

The whole lineup next week on The View looks like it will torment Trump even more.

After Omarosa’s Monday appearance, Stormy Daniels will appear on Wednesday Sept. 12 to make a “big announcement” the news outlet reports. Daniels has said she had unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006.

Then on Sept. 14, Michael Moore will take a seat on The View set Friday, Sept. 14, to discuss his new film Fahrenheit 11/9, that compares Trump to Hitler.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman has said before, “This is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.” Shoot your shot, hun.