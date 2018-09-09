Longtime rap rivals Drake and Meek Mill took to the stage in Boston this weekend to mend fences and declare their longtime feud officially quashed, US magazine reported.

The reconciliation happened Saturday at Boston’s TD Garden during Drake’s concert – part of his Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour.

Meek, 31, surprised the crowd when he jumped onstage to join Drake, also 31, the magazine reported.

Drake underscored that the former foes were now friends in a post a few hours later on Instagram next to a photo of him and Mill shaking hands on stage.

“This really gave me peace of mind tonight,” Drake posted. “Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career.”

In the post, Drake also made reference to Mill’s ongoing struggles with the legal system in a case that turned him into a cause célèbre against the troubled criminal justice system. Mill was freed from a Pennsylvania prison on bail in April after questions surfaced about the legitimacy of the arresting officer in a 2007 drug and gun charge, and questions of bias by a Philadelphia judge. He’d been imprisoned for five months.

“@meekmill I’m happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose,” Drake wrote.

Fans and celebrities alike praised the move.

“Proud of y’all” posted @mskellyprice.

“This is amazing to see,” wrote @nickthepifff.

Posted @cgoodman_24, “Grown men being gods.”

Mill also posted about the positive development on his Instagram account, writing, “WE BOTH HAPPY AS SHI—!”

The feud between the two dates back to 2015, when Mill alleged publicly that Drake uses a ghostwriter to pen his music. Drake responded with multiple tracks addressing the claims, US reported.

This must be the week for music industry good feelings all around.

On Sept. 5, former Drake rival Kanye West tweeted that he has nothing but love for Drake.

“Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” Kanye tweeted. “I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online.”

