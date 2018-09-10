Pull up a seat next to theGrio’s style correspondent Johnny Wright for the latest episode of Black Glam where he takes us inside the world of celebrity styling and shares stories from the folks who beautify the biggest Black stars in the industry.

Today’s guest is Jonathan Webber, an LA-based wellness coach. The industry expert transitioned from a career in fashion one that focuses on building from the inside out. “Now I make people look good with their clothes off,” Webber tells Wright.

Focusing on the mind, body and spirit connection, Webber believes applying the right plan to your fitness and nutrition goals will carry over into other areas of your life. And in order to be successful you have to go into a new fitness and nutrition program with a clear sense of what your intention is and what you want to achieve.

Believing that “life is our runway,” Webber encourages people to embrace new challenges and push themselves to go beyond any preconceived limits.