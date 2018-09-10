The Georgia mother of a 15-year-old teen has turned her son into the police after seeing his face on the news following a deadly carjacking that took the life of a 24-year-old father of two young children.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, the teen’s mother escorted him into the East Point Police Department Saturday morning. Police have a warrant out for Ronald White, a second suspect, and are still searching for a third suspect who hasn’t been identified. They are hoping that the public can help.

Three men allegedly approached a car armed with guns last Monday evening, police said. Two men, including Terrick Matthews,24, who was asleep in the passenger seat, were sitting in the car at an apartment complex in East Point. Matthews woke up and tried to comply with the suspects, but one shot him in the neck, police told the TV station. He died from his injuries. The other victim, the owner of the car, survived.

“It wasn’t necessary for them to take his life,” said Detective Ebony Johnson. “They were in compliance. They were getting out of the vehicle at that point.”

Police told WSB-TV that the suspects drove to a nearby gas station, where they filled a soda bottle with gasoline and then drove to a parking lot less than a mile from the gas station and set the car ablaze.

The three suspects, who will each face murder charges, were caught on Exxon’s surveillance cameras.

Police are now urging the public’s help in finding the remaining two suspects.

“Think about it as being one of your family members that lost their life,” Johnson said. “You would want them to be brought to justice.”