Former first lady Michelle Obama delivered an important PSA to the Black Girls Rock 2018 event, encouraging women of color to rally their communities to get out and vote.

“When we use our voices, people listen. When we lead, people follow. And when we do it together, there’s just no telling what we can accomplish,” said Obama who co-chairs the group When We All Vote with several other celebrities.

Our beloved former first lady reminded us that “we’ve all seen the difference we can make when we choose to cast our ballot and we’ve seen the consequences when we don’t bother to show up to the polls. That’s why I’m hoping to start a conversation all across the country of this most basic American responsibility and it’s why I’m coming to you for help.”

Obama told the Black Girls Rock crowd that she’s specifically turning to women of color for help “because women of color know how to get things done for our families, our communities and our country.”

In late September, When We All Vote will kick off a week of action. From Saturday, September 22 to Saturday, September 29, communities across the country – from small towns to big cities – will host voter registration events. In addition to the first lady, the When We All Vote team also includes Janelle Monáe, Common, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Chris Paul.

In launching the When We All Vote campaign, Michelle Obama told Americans that it is in keeping with the spirit of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“More than 50 years ago, the Voting Rights Act became law and for decades, it’s made our democracy stronger, giving every American from every background and walk of life the right to vote,” Obama said. There were many who organized and marched and volunteered and stood up for this basic of American rights, the first lady reminds us, so we should “honor their legacy and continue their work.”

To learn more about When We All Vote, go to whenweallvote.org