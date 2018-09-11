Supermodel Heidi Klum admitted to having a crush on Drake but unlike Kiki, she’s not riding with him after the “In My Feelings” rapper reached out and tried to shoot his shot – and missed.

Klum, 45, opened pandora’s box when she played a game of “Who Would You Rather?” on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and confessed to having a thing for the 31-year-old, PEOPLE reports.

Drake got wind that Klum had a crush on him so he managed to get her number and texted her.

READ MORE: Louisiana teacher disciplined over racially charged comments about Kaepernick Nike ad

Sorry Drake

Although Klum didn’t reveal what Drake said in the text, she did however give him the cold shoulder and didn’t even text him back.

Ouch. Surely Drake was in his feelings about that.

Klum said by the time she got Drake’s text, she was already head over heels for her rocker boyfriend Tom Kaulitz and wasn’t interested.

“Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. And I was like, oh my gosh, this is so weird. But then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

“Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. You know what I mean? He was basically like a week too late,” she said on Tuesday’s show.

READ MORE: Kanye West is planning to run for president, according to John Legend

“Wait, he texted you and you didn’t even respond?” asked DeGeneres, 60.

“No. I mean, what do you do?” Klum said. “I’m embarrassed about it. Drake, I’m sorry I didn’t text you back. You’re cool. I still love your music. I’ll probably come to the concerts very soon.”

“Yeah, well, you’re not going to be able to get in,” Degeneres joked.

Squashed Beef

Well we’ll have to see if Klum’s apology goes a long way.

But at least longtime rap rivals Drake and Meek Mill took to the stage in Boston this weekend to make-up and mend fences and declare their longtime feud officially quashed, US magazine reported.

The reconciliation happened Saturday at Boston’s TD Garden during Drake’s concert – part of his Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour.

Meek, 31, surprised the crowd when he jumped onstage to join Drake, also 31, the magazine reported.

Drake underscored that the former foes were now friends in a post a few hours later on Instagram next to a photo of him and Mill shaking hands on stage.

“This really gave me peace of mind tonight,” Drake posted. “Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career.”