Remy Ma, who notoriously had beef with Nicki Minaj, added her two cents to the fracas that played out between the Queen rapper and Cardi B while on REVOLT’s State of the Culture series Monday.

Along with Joe Budden, Scottie Beam and Jinx, Remy took Cardi’s side and quickly reminded Budden – who criticized Cardi for her belligerent behavior – that the Bodak Yellow rapper is exactly the girl from the Bronx block that she always claimed to be.

Remy pointed out another situation that was reported where girls were beaten up in a club, supposedly because Cardi got them bum-rushed for messing with her man.

Remy said those girls came for Cardi and the end result was getting rolled on.

“Those girls that were there knew Cardi B was gonna be there,” she said. “And they purposely came there, taunting her.”

But in the Minaj dust-up, where Cardi tried hard to throw hands at Minaj during the Harper’s Bazaar ICON Party over the weekend at New York Fashion Week, Remy said it was more show than landing blows.

“Let’s be clear—there really wasn’t a fight,” she said.

Although Minaj and Cardi actually never came in contact with each other, Cardi did get a big bump on her head courtesy of Minaj’s security detail.

But all this cat-fighting has really ruffled the feathers of Kelly Rowland who said she was there and saw the whole sordid ordeal play out. She called for a true between the hit-making emcees.

“In a time where Serena Williams is fighting for equality… and I love both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B…and I think that they are extremely talented…and in a time where she’s fighting for women’s equality, we just can’t be fighting. There’s no time for us as women to fight. It’s not the tie. It’s not the time. We have way bigger issues as women.”

Amen Kelly.