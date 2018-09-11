That knot on Cardi B’s forehead was nothing compared to the edges Nicki Minaj snatched on her Queen Radio show on Monday in her first explosive clapback after the Fashion Week fight.

Minaj got right to it, defending herself against rumors that she insulted Cardi’s new baby Kulture, which was the reason the Bodak Yellow rapper apparently was seen lunging toward Minaj wildly during the Harper’s Bazaar ICON Party over the weekend at New York Fashion Week.

Cardi tried hard to throw hands at Minaj and managed to even throw a shoe, which missed her. Cardi bristled up against Minaj’s security and ultimately got knocked in the head so hard that a lump swelled up over her eye. The situation was as ugly as it gets.

Minaj took to the airwaves and well ballistic on the Invasion of Privacy rapper in an epic rant castigating Cardi.

Minaj said she was “mortified” when the whole ordeal unfolded in the red carpet.

“I could not believe how humiliated it all felt. Because we, and I use we loosely… how we made ourselves look.”

The “Ganja Burns” rapstress denied ever coming for Cardi’s kid saying:

“I would never discuss anyone’s child and it’ s so sad that for someone to pin that on me because ‘I’m the bad guy’ and know people would believe them. I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. I don’t care about anyone’s parenting. I don’t give a sh*t,” she said.

She said the dust-up on the red carpet was not something she initiated and called it “clown sh*t.”

“I am not a clown—that’s clown sh**!” she said.

Minaj said she believes it was all made up to make Cardi look good since the footage of the altercation was going to paint Cardi in the worst light.

She said Cardi and her team “knew that when that footage came out, [she] was about to look f**king dumb!” she said defending again that she didn’t speak negatively about Cardi’s daughter.

Then she took more shots at Cardi’s career saying “she has built her career off of sympathy and payola!” meaning she slept with DJs to get her songs plays.

Here are some of Minaj’s nastiest shots at Cardi.

“Let’s get up a 1-800 number for post-partum depression!”

“You came into my f**king culture! I never had to f**k a DJ to play my songs!”

“You getting girls beat up because of what your man is doing?!”

And her parting dig was pretty low.

“You n****s don’t care until somebody’s dead!” Nicki said. “You put your hands on certain people you gon die—period!”

This is like the Biggie/Tupac fight, female emcee edition. Let’s hope this ends a lot better.

Settle down, ladies.