A bizarre situation played out when a crazy white woman berated a Black man and hurled racial slurs as he worked his shift at a Shadyside, Pittsburgh Dollar General, Heavy.com reports.

The employee recorded the strange interaction as the unidentified woman smiled while insulting the cashier as he checked her out on September 6.

The man warns the woman that she was going to go viral because of her racist rants. The racist woman was unbothered, saying: “I don’t care. You can put me on the internet. I don’t google myself.”

Then things get even weirder and spiral into a series of nasty comments with a smile plastered on her face.

“Suck my d***,” she said.

“I didn’t say a word,” the cashier said.

“Shut your f***ing n***** ugly mouth,” said the woman.

All the while as the man records and continues to tell her this video would reach a wide audience., including his superiors, the woman then goes from insulting him to sexually harassing him.

“Thank you for giving me the tools. I love you. Thank you for giving me the tools,” she said before coming on to the man.

“Black men have nice penises. But you’re short and ugly.” She continues to insult the man but it’s inaudible.

It’s just a matter of time before internet sleuths identify who this woman is.

READ MORE: Serena Williams’ treatment resonates among black women

READ MORE: Omarosa reminds everyone that Pence is worse than Trump

Black Woman Discriminated Against at Dollar General

Dollar General seems to draw all the racists to the yard.

Earlier this year, a New York woman who tried to use multiple money-saving coupons at Dollar General but that time it was the white male worker who was racist and had the police called on her after saying she was “trying to take advantage of the system.”

Really?

Teacher Madonna Wilburn of Buffalo, New York recorded the incident after the clerk refused to complete her order for $30 worth of groceries and had at least $15 in savings when a manager identified as Ken Dudek refused her coupons, Yahoo reports.

Wilburn wrote on Facebook:

“PLEASE SHARE….So here is, unfortunately, another incident where the manager at Dollar General on Genesee Street in Buffalo New York felt he needed to call the police on a ‘black women’ ME who was taking advantage of the coupon system,” Wilburn wrote on Facebook. “I had no coupons in my hand and they are all digital coupons on their app. Spend $30 on gain scents and receive $ 5 off then other digital coupons ranging from .50 to $2 off of each of these items all on their app. He could not figure it out. Told me he hate people like me, told me to shut up, and more. I eventually pulled out my phone….and started recording to protect myself against his nasty attitude in case anything happened.. now him and his wife inboxing me.”

Dudek eventually lost his job.