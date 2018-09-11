While many, MANY people would love to see President Donald Trump leave the White House on the horse he rode in on, scorned WH former aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman said VP Mike Pence is even worse.

TMZ caught up with the Unhinged author who doubled down on her hateration against Trump. When asked who she thought was even worse than the petty Twitter tyrant Trump, Manigault-Newman yelled out “Pence!”

Omarosa’s sentiments echoed statements she made to Vanity Fair earlier this year when she warned that Pence is not the lesser of two evils.

“Pence has maintained his role as G.O.P. security blanket, even earning kudos from Democrats who see him as, if not a welcome alternative to Trump, at least someone unlikely to punt the nuclear football in a fit of rage,” she told Vanity Fair earlier this year.

“Can I just say this? As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” she said on an episode of “Big Brother” that aired in February.

Taking Down the Establishment

Omarosa has been on a warpath, dropping a mix of secret tapes like she’s an underground rap artist. And she reportedly has a treasure trove of videos, and recordings of officials in the Trump administration.

But Omarosa’s 15 minutes of fame is fading fast as her book sales fall off and dipped more than 40 percent recently. Her book, which debuted at number one, now is currently number five.

In her first week, Omarosa managed to conjure up enough attention to break bank with sales and sold 33,000 copies in her first week alone, according to the Washington Post.

Even as her book sales Omarosa is still sticking it to Trump. And recently said she’s ready to testify to Congress “anytime, anyplace” about what she knows about Russian ties to his campaign.

As reported by Yahoo, Omarosa has even offered to appear as a witness at a potential Senate impeachment trial.

“I have the truth on my side as well as a hundred emails and documents and other things,” she said in an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery.”

The former “Apprentice” star claims to now be down with the anti-Trump resistance movement and will spend the midterm-election season pleading her case against supporting Trump.