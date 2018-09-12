Shad Moss, best known as Bow Wow, has been throwing up signals on social media for some time now about battling mental health issues.

Now after the untimely death of Mac Miller, who reportedly died of a drug overdose, the Growing Up Hip Hop star is opening up about the time he used to sip that syrup called “lean” and launched a series of encouraging tweets urging kids to steer clear of drugs, Complex reports.

“To the youth—Stop with these dumb ass drugs. Im going to let something out. When me and omarion worked on FACE OFF album. I was high off lean everyday! When yall saw me on BET going off on torae i was high off lean. My attitude everything changed,” he admits.

Bow Wow also say that drugs and his addiction tormented him so much that he was on the verge of dying.

“Kick that sh*t! Be a good son or daughter. Be the best you. Ima start being more vocal. We gotta save the youth from going out early. Parents watch your kids. Explain to them. We want yall to live man. I almost died f*cking with syrup,” he wrote.

He encouraged his followers to stay drug free.

Bow wow along with many other music lovers were shocked by Miller’s death last week. The 26-year-old died of an apparent drug overdose on Friday, Sept. 7 at his Los Angeles home, according to TMZ.

The Pittsburgh-bred performer released his fifth studio album, Swimming in August, which debuted to mostly favorable reviews. Rolling Stone called the 13-track LP the “most impactful album of his career.”

Here are Bow Wow’s tweets:

