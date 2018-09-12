Rapper Cardi B says she has no regrets over last week’s shoe shenanigans with rival Nikki Minaj, at whom she tossed a shoe at a New York Fashion Week party after Minaj allegedly talked trash about her fitness as a mother.

The diva dustup took place Friday at the Harper’s Bazaar ICON party, a star-studded gala at the Plaza Hotel, and was captured on cell phone video in which Cardi B, 25, can be heard shouting at Minaj, 35, before flinging a high heel and being carted out of the soiree.

TMZ is reporting that if Cardi had to do it all over again, she would – with no hesitation. TMZ credits anonymous sources with this tidbit.

Minaj, meanwhile, is denying that she spoke ill of Cardi or her daughter, Kulture Kiari, born in July.

“I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone’s child,” Minaj said on Queen Radio, offering her given name. “I am not a clown. That’s clown s—t. And the other thing that’s clown s—t is telling the world that someone said something just so that you don’t feel f—king dumb for looking dumb for doing dumb s—t.”

Minaj also said on her radio show that she was embarrassed by the incident.

“The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of (a) bunch of upper echelon,” she said. “It’s not about white or black, it’s about upper echelon people who are … people who have their lives together. The way they pass(ed) by looking at this disgusting commotion, I will never forget. I was mortified.”

TMZ sources said Minaj was lying when it comes to denying she made derogatory comments about Cardi and her daughter.