Netflix has acquired the rights to Flying Bird and we can’t wait for it to hit the streaming service next year.

The film features an all-star cast that includes André Holland (Moonlight, The Knick), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Atlanta), Melvin Gregg (UnREAL), Sonja Sohn (The Chi), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek: Beyond), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), and Bill Duke (Predator).

The plot is centered on a rookie basketball player navigating his career during turbulent times.

During a pro basketball lockout, a sports agent pitches a rookie basketball client on an intriguing and controversial business proposition.

Flying Bird comes from the Oscar-winning director of Unsane and Magic Mike, Steven Soderbergh.

“We had several strong options for distributing HIGH FLYING BIRD, but to borrow the patois of the movie itself, this deal felt like a slam dunk and the perfect way for me to begin my relationship with Netflix as a director,” he said in a statement.

Flying Bird is written by Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, Alvin McCraney and is produced by Joseph Malloch (Unsane).

Netflix will release the film globally in 2019.