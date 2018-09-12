REPORTS: Tamar Braxton reveals she was molested as a child

Tamar Braxton has had a rough road this year and the singer/reality star just dropped a shocking bombshell.

According to reports, the Braxton Family Values star revealed that she was molested as a child during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday. Sources say she revealed that she was molested by more than one family member, but didn’t reveal her abuser’s name and didn’t go into much detail about her experience.

She also spoke about the explosive season of Braxton Family Values that concluded with an ill-fated session with Iyanla Vanzant.

Tamar reportedly opened up about her new man and her troubled marriage to Vincent Herbert. The episode airs Thursday.

#FlyingWhileBlack: Tamar Braxton says Delta pilot called her n-word and details horrifying plane incident

Tamar recently opened up about being harassed on a Delta flight and it seems the situation was racially motivated. She spilled all the tea about the incident on social media last month.

“I was in total shock. But more Upset that this was all started by the black flight attendant who watches way to much television. She had absolutely pre judged me, because Of what she “thought” that she knew about me. She lied on me and said I was trying to deplane when it wasn’t me AT ALL. I NEVER got up after I got on the plane. I NEVER gave ANYONE a reason to question me or my conduct. She didn’t kno my flying history but took all of my rights As a costumer away just by noticing who I was & decided to treat me like I was hostile and in friendly. But what is more devistating Is your pilot that is a racist.And while that seems to be tolerated in this country lately,I never thought that I would feel like I was Spat on. It is very scary to have a pilot with that type of rage. With that kind of temper and horror that I witnessed. Who’s to say? That if he ever had a bad day, and was flying a plane what he would do to hundreds of innocent passengers. That is my concern It’s not About the public apology that I deserve especially after lying on me in your statement. It’s about making sure that your employees ALL of them, are willing to leave how they feel about celebrities and black people at home, and do their job. I still support delta However, the way that this was all handled was completely wrong.”

Yikes. If Tamar’s account is true, there should be some serious consequences for everyone involved. Let’s see if Delta responds to her version.