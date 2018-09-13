BOSS MOVES: Halle Berry making directorial debut in MMA flick ‘Bruised’

Halle Berry is making some big moves.

Despite her impressive 29-year career in Tinseltown and being the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress she has yet to take on the role of director…until now.

Halle Berry is brought to tears during serenade: ‘You rearranged me’

She’s set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming film, Bruised, which she will also star in and produce. The film is based on the world on Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and will reportedly begin production in March.

In it, Halle Berry will play an MMA fighter named Jackie Justice and we can’t wait to see how she tackled the role that’s sure to show off her killer bod.

“When 6-year-old Manny, the son Jackie walked out on years ago, returns to her life, she has to conquer her own demons, face one of the fiercest rising stars of the MMA world and fight to become the mother that she thinks Manny deserves,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Halle Berry explains why she recently decided to share a rare picture of her adorable son on Instagram

In the meantime, Halle Berry is currently gearing up for the release of John Wick 3.

Berry recently made another big move of a different sort when she posted a photo of her son, Maceo, on social media. She opened up to Extra, about her decision to finally share Maceo with the world while vacationing in Bora Bora.

“That was a struggle,” Berry told Extra about her decision to show Maceo-Robert’s face on Instagram. “I really don’t like to show my kids very much … but I do realize … my people are, like, solid for me and me for them and I feel like I want to include them.”

Halle Berry says historic ‘Best Actress’ Oscar win means ‘nothing’