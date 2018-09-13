Cultural connoisseurs like Johnny Wright and Tanika Ray realize that the key to happiness is knowing how to work hard, but then play even harder. Both influencers have a knack for living life to the fullest and finding the perfect balance of style, extravagance and fun in everything they do and everywhere they go.

With Johnny’s reputation as theGrio’s style correspondent, who has beautified some of the most talented women in the world (like our forever First Lady Michelle Obama) and Tanika’s unparalleled experience as an actress and co-host of EXTRA, these two have L.A. on lock. They are the life of the party and know how to have a good time no matter who’s in the room. Now, they’re taking us along for one of their awesome adventures, riding in style and enjoying the comfortable luxury offered by the new Toyota Avalon.

The pair recently enjoyed a dinner on the rooftop of the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Los Angeles where they hosted an epic game night. Johnny and Tanika spent the evening mingling and playing several rounds of their favorite classic childhood games including Jumbo Jenga, Jumbo Uno, Scrabble and the age-old favorite, Twister, curated by the events team at Mingle and Plei. The company provides games and entertainment in the greater Los Angeles area so that friends, new and old, can put away their phones on a Saturday night and find a different way to build solid relationships that are intended to last the test of time.

With the stunning sights, warm weather and absolutely fabulous lifestyle of West Hollywood as their backdrop, we invite you all to look at Johnny Wright and Tanika Ray spend an evening to remember with friends, food, and some serious amount of fun.

This is a new way to play!