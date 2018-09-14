The people who continue to come against former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick will have another reason to be angry.

The NFL player who launched a movement by taking a knee during the national anthem is being recognized by his alma mater, Pitman High School in Turlock, Calif.

Kaepernick is one of nine inductees into the high school’s inaugural athletic hall of fame class, Yahoo! Sports reported. He is expected to attend the Nov. 3 ceremony, according to Yahoo!

Kaepernick has been kneeling during “The Star Spangled Banner” to protest police misconduct and treatment of people of color. Although he now finds himself unsigned, he has an army of followers across the country. On Labor Day, Nike unveiled its 30th-anniversary “Just Do It” campaign that features Kaepernick as its centerpiece.

Kaepernick graduated from Pitman in 2006, doing well in baseball, basketball, and football and earning All-State nominations in all three sports, according to Yahoo! The school’s announcement avoided the take-a-knee controversy that has drawn criticism from ranks as high as President Donald Trump and the White House, but did note that Kaepernick is the first person from Stanislaus County, Calif., to ever appear in the Super Bowl.

The announcement marks the latest in a parade of recent recognitions for Kaepernick. The Nike campaign is believed to be the engine behind its largest stock price ever. In the time period of the campaign launch, Nike sales rose more than 30 percent. The campaign includes a commercial as well as a billboard featuring a close-up photo of the quarterback superimposed with the words, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Star filmmaker Ava DuVernay of Queen Sugar and Selma fame has announced plans for a TV comedy series based on Kaepernick’s high school experiences.