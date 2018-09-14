We all now Drake has a way with the ladies but it looks like he may have met his match if rumors are true. The rapper is reportedly dating 18-year-old beauty, Bella Harris and by the looks of her Instagram page, she’s over the moon.

She posted a photo of herself looking cozy with the Champagne Papi on social media along with the caption, ‘No place I’d rather be,” prompting fans to suspect their romance is the real deal.

Here are a few things to know about Drake’s rumored girlfriend:

She’s music royalty.

Bella Harris has been on the scene for years despite her young age and that’s because she’s the daughter of legendary producer, Jimmy Jam. She has been spotted walking the red carpet with her dad at industry events for years, so it’s no surprise she had the chance to bump into Drake.

She’s a fashionista.

Harris has attended several events at NYFW and always seems to be in the hottest spots or sitting front row at the most fabulous fashion shows. She mixes and mingles with several celebrities and holds her own when it comes to serving up serious style.

She’s a model.

Aside from being a fashionista, Harris is also a bonafide model who has walked for major designers likeNike and Alice and Olivia among others.

She gets it from her mama.

Bella Harris is a gorgeous girl and it looks like she got her looks from her beautiful mother, who often accompanies her to industry events.

She just left high school.

The 18-year-old graduated high school in June and already has a booming career as a model so we’re not sure if college is in her future or not. The 13-year age difference between her and Drake may raise some eyebrows, but we all know women mature faster than men…right?

She’s not shy.