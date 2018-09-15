The platinum R&B singer Ciara may have just gotten herself a new backup dancer. During recent rehearsals, her 16-month-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, proved that she is a star in the making.

The cute toddler is seen dancing in a video Ciara posted on Instagram while rehearsing for a new music video for her new single, “Dose” which dropped on Friday.

The track is a follow-up to the song “Level Up” which was remixed by Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop during the summer.

“Si Si is Loving Dose. Video Rehearsals #ATL. #Dose out 9/14 Midnight EST. Video coming soon! #Dance 💃🏽,” Ciara, 32, wrote as the singer’s backup dancers can be seen encouraging Sienna on. The video already has been seen more than 2.4 million times.

The mother of two and wife to football player Russell Wilson, Ciara has already seen one of her kids have a taste of fame. Her 5-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she had with her ex-fiancé Atlanta rapper Future, appeared in Gap Kids’ back-to-school ad campaign two years ago.

The ad features him smiling ear to ear while full donned in Gap apparel, a blue button-down shirt, a jacket, jeans, and white sneakers. Sienna’s older sibling also flashed that contagious smile for Burberry.

Maybe Sienna will be a star in her own right and we’ll all remember this moment like when we first saw Janet Jackson performing with her brothers as a tot

Ciara told ABC News earlier this year that she was working on a follow-up to her 2015 album Jackie.