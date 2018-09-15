The mention of hip-hop mogul’s name sent the internet into a frenzy Friday after Slim Shady jokingly raps in his dis track “Killshot” that Diddy was behind the Tupac’s fatal shooting 22 years ago.

“Killshot, I will not fail, I’m with the Doc still/This idiot’s boss pops pills and tells him he got skills/But Kells, the day you put a hit is the day Diddy admits he put out the hit that got ‘Pac killed, ah,” Em raps during his much-publicized latest response to Machine Gun Kelly.

While Eminem attacked rival white rapper MGK with lines like “how you gonna name yourself after a damn gun and have a man bun” to comparing the Cleveland rapper’s career to Ja Rule, social media went nuts when Detroit’s finest when he dropped Diddy’s name.

But one rapper in particular, Jay Electronica, fired off a warning shot of his own. The New York rapper tweeted Friday that Em should watch what he says.

XXLmag.com reported that Jay said in an apparent now deleted-tweet: “@eminem, how dare you accuse diddy of killing tupac while you completely look pass (former Interscope Records exec) jimmy iovine and those who profited from his death the MOST. You best tread carefully Son before i come tear your ivory tower down like Sulaiman done the Templar Knights. #ripProof.”

However, Jay later tweeted, “Remember this was the very video i had to check you on before for blaspheming the Minister in the midst of trying ot bring jarule and 50 to peace,” Jay tweeted. “Tread carefully @eminem.”

The tweets were an apparent reference to Minister Louis Farrakhan’s attempt to squash the 2003 beef between Ja Rule and Em’s buddy 50 Cent. While Fif declined, Eminem has actually met with Farrakhan, having dinner with him in Detroit, XXL reports.

Meanwhile, we know that Tupac’s murder remains unsolved as Thursday marked the 22nd anniversary of his death in Las Vegas.

As for Diddy who apparently has not publicly responded, Eminem insists he was only joking, saying at the end of the dis track: “And I’m just playin’. Diddy, you know I love you.”