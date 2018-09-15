After Rihanna received dazzling reviews with her racy lingerie line to close out New York Fashion Week, she sparkled with her Diamond Ball fundraiser.

“Insecure” star Issa Rae hosted Thursday’s event in New York City as VIPs including model Joan Smalls and rapper A$AP Rocky among others sip Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac champagne and saw Childish Gambino perform a short set.

The ball, which benefits the Clara Lionel Foundation, raised nearly $6 million, PageSix.com reports.

“Clara and Lionel are my grandparents who have instilled in me the importance of giving back,” Rihanna said at the event, according to Rolling Stone. “So to be able to raise funds for global education, health and emergency response programs around the world at this magnitude is an ode to them and our greatest achievement.”

CBS This Morning co-anchor (and Oprah’s BFF) Gayle King asked the website “ Do I look like a twerker?” The TV broadcaster later said she’s more of a twirler and praised Rihanna’s evolution from a performer to a humanitarian.

“I remember when she first started when she was a teenager, and to see how successful she is today is great. And now she is a grown-ass, badass woman, and I like to see that,” King said. “On top of that, she’s really doing something with her life.”

Read More: Cynthia Erivo claps back at the critic on her new role as Harriet Tubman

Read More: Child please: Amber Rose is teaching her ‘girl-crazy’ 5-Year-old son about consent

Rihanna reportedly wore more than 100 diamonds in her gown. “She is the Rihanna. She’s a singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, fashion icon, philanthropist,” said Rae the event’s host, during the gala, Rolling Stone reports.

Earlier this year, the foundation launched a “$25 million emergency response philanthropic fund” to improve response to natural disasters.

“The new fund is structured to provide emergency solutions and supplies including prearranged access to food and water, generators, temporary shelters and, hygiene products as well as issue grants to relief organizations within 48 hours of a disaster,” the foundation said.