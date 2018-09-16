In Sunday’s NFL games, the Miami Dolphins duo of wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled—again—as they have been doing all along—while defense end Robert Quinn raised his fist, as he has done since 2016, according to Deadline Hollywood.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Deadline Hollywood quoted Stills as saying.

And for the second straight week, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins stood on the sidelines for the national anthem. Jenkins, is considered one of the leaders of the take-a-knee movement. During the singing of the anthem, he waited in the tunnel, Deadline Hollywood reported.

The handful of players who continue to drop to one knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” seem as determined as ever and vow they will continue until they see society change.

Dolphins Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Robert Quinn protested during the national anthem, while Eagles DE Michael Bennett was not on the field during the anthem https://t.co/GXrspZaoIB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 16, 2018

Jenkins’ teammate, defense end Michael Bennett, skipped the singing of the anthem and joined his teammates on the sidelines after it was over, according to the news organization.

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick may be drawing international attention through his activism, but the movement he started in 2016 may be changing in small ways, Deadline Hollywood wrote.

With the NFL’s lack of policy on players who take a knee during the national anthem, and networks’ decision not to air the pre-game tradition, fewer players are following Kaepernick’s example of kneeling during the song to protest police misconduct and treatment of people of color, but those who are seem more steadfast, Deadline Hollywood reported.

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, began taking a knee two years ago to protest how people of color are treated by the police and by society. He remains unsigned by an NFL team, but is the centerpiece of a major Nike campaign applauding people who stick to their beliefs. In the time period that the campaign was launched, Nike sales soared more than 30 percent.