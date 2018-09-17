2018 Primetime Emmy Awards: Complete Winners List

Here's who took home a trophy on the biggest night in television.

The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards went down Monday night and some of the best and brightest in television were honored with the coveted trophy.

There was no shortage of race-related jokes at the event that was co-hosted by Michael Che, but there was a shortage of Black winners, despite this year’s record-breaking number of Black nominees.

This year’s Emmy Awards boast 29 Black nominees, shattering last year’s record of 19. Of course we were rooting for folks like Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae, and congrats to Regina King, who just won.

2018 Emmy Awards Red Carpet Photos: Black excellence shines bright on television’s biggest night

Find out who took the top prize at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards.Here’s the full list of winners.:

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie



Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)

Michelle Dockery (“Godless”)

Edie Falco (“The Menendez Murders”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Writing for a Comedy Series Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Stefani Robinson (“Atlanta”)

Alec Berg, Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Liz Sarnoff (“Barry”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Alec Berg (“Silicon Valley”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”)

Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”) Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”) Drama Series “The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Game of Thrones”

“This Is Us”

“The Crown”

“The Americans”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld” Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix) Limited Series

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose” Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Ed Harris (“Westworld”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”) Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”) Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”) Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower”)

John Legend (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

Jesse Plemons (“USS Callister”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Matt Smith (“The Crown”) Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels (“Godless”)

Brandon Victor Dixon (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

John Leguizamo (“Waco”)

Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“The Looming Tower”)

Finn Wittrock (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”) Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”)

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Judith Light (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Adina Porter (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Merritt Wever (“Godless”)

Letitia Wright (“Black Museum” (Black Mirror)) Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Late Show with James Corden

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (TruTV)

“I Love You, America” (Hulu)

Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry (“The Crown”)

Alan Taylor (“Game Of Throne”)

Jeremy Podeswa (“Game of Thrones)

Kari Skogland (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Daniel Sackheim (“Ozark”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Hiro Murai (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Mark Cendrowski (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Jesse Peretz (“GLOW”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Mike Judge (“Silicon Valley”)

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Ryan Murphy (“The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Scott Frank (“Godless”)

David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”)

Craig Zisk (“The Looming Tower”)

Barry Levinson (“Paterno”)

Edward Berger (“Patrick Melrose”)

David Lynch (“Twin Peaks”)

Directing for a Variety Series

Stan Lathan (“Dave Chappelle: Equanimity”)

Michael Bonfiglio (“Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld”)

Glenn Weiss (“The Oscars”)

Marcus Raboy (“Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life”)

Hamish Hamilton (“Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Joe Weisberg (“The Americans”)

Peter Morgan (“The Crown”)

D.B. Weiss (“Game Of Thrones”)

Bruce Miller (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Killing Eve”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Stefani Robinson (“Atlanta”)

Alec Berg, Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Liz Sarnoff (“Barry”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Alec Berg (“Silicon Valley”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Kevin McManus, Matthew McManus (“American Vandal”)

Tom Rob Smith (“The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Scott Frank (“Godless”)

David Nicholls (“Patrick Melrose”)

David Lynch, Mark Frost (“Twin Peaks”)

William Bridges, Charlie Brooker (“USS Callister” (Black Mirror))