Some of the biggest stars on television (and streaming services) are getting ready to battle it out live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater for the 70th Emmy Awards. If the red carpet is any indication, the evening is going to be one to remember.

While everyone else is pondering which awards HBO’s Game of Thrones will take home (leading with 22 nominations, the most of any outlet) or NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s Westworld (with 21 nominations each), we’ll be looking at nominees like Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, and Sterling K. Brown to take home a statue.

Samira Wiley, Tiffany Haddish part of Emmys sweep by African Americans

This year’s history-making event boasts a record number of Black nominees with 29 actors nominated, crushing last year’s record of 19.

Check out some of the amazing looks from this year’s event.