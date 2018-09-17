TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger is trying to distance herself from the place where she shot and killed a Black man in his own home.

Guyger has packed up and moved out of the Cedars apartment complex where she killed Botham Jean on Sept. 6, according to WFAA-TV (Channel 8), which obtained an email sent to residents.

Management said while they could not comment on the case which is under investigation, “However, we are able to confirm that the other resident involved has vacated her apartment and no longer resides at our community,” the email reads.

No word if the management team for the apartment complex asked Guyger to vacate the property.

The Texas Rangers are reviewing the case, but Jean’s family and attorney are demanding that Guyger be fired altogether.

Guyger charged with murder instead of manslaughter and was released on bond.

Jean’s mother Allison, has been a fiery advocate for her son and been a vocal critic of the Dallas police department who she said is trying to taint her son’s honorable image. Fox News reported that 10.4 grams of marijuana was found in Jean’s apartment. However, the police have yet to release Jean’s toxicology report.

“I’m calling on the Dallas officials…please come clean. Give me justice for my son because he does not deserve what he got,” she said according to CNN.

“To have my son smeared in such a way, I think shows that there (are people) who are really nasty, who are really dirty and are going to cover up for the devil Amber Guyger,” she said.

The family’s attorney Lee Merritt agreed that a warrant to search the victim’s apartment was an attempt to smear his good name and blame him for his own death – something Guyger already tried to do when she stated that he refused to follow her verbal commands.

“On the night that he was killed, the Dallas Police Department investigators were interested specifically in finding information that could help assassinate his character,” Merritt said

“Twenty-six years on this earth he lived his life without a blemish.

“It took being murdered by a Dallas police officer for Botham Jean to suddenly become a criminal.”

On Friday, Merritt and the Jean family demanded that Guyger be fired.

