The Florida man who had the audacity to pull a gun on a group of Black FAMU students is now being sought by police after a warrant was finally issued for the arrest of Donald Crandall, Jr.

“After reviewing all of the evidence and consulting with the State Attorney’s Office, a warrant was obtained for Donald Crandall, Jr.,” a statement from Tallahassee police read.

ABC News reports that local police issued the warrant on Friday for Crandall after a video surfaced of him confronting four FAMU juniors who were entering an apartment complex to visit a friend. Crandall, much like many white folks these days who refuse to mind their business, questioned the young men and blocked them from entering before pulling out his weapon. He said, the men didn’t belong in the building.

That move put the young men in harm’s way and Crandall broke the law for alleged violation of a state law against improper exhibition of a firearm, a police statement said.

“The warrant has been issued at this time, but as of right now he has not been arrested,” Officer Damon Miller of the Tallahassee Police Department told ABC News on Saturday. “I do not know his whereabouts at this time.”

One of the four students, Isaiah Butterfield, filmed the incident with his phone and posted it to Twitter, generating thousands of retweets.

The students were not injured.

Tallahassee police began investigating the incident Sept. 10.

Crandall in fact doesn’t live at the complex and has no affiliation, according to management of the building.

And karma was served up too. Crandall worked at a nearby hotel but was fired after the video of the incident went viral.

“Pax Hotel Group wants to assure the public that the former General Manager of the Baymont by Wyndham, Tallahassee Central was terminated on Monday afternoon once we were made aware of the incident. He has not been transferred or rehired at any of Pax Hotel Group’s properties. His employment with Pax Hotel Group has been terminated,” Pax Hotel Group said on an Instagram post.