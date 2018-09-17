Jay Ellis is still riding high from his surprise return to Insecure and all the love he’s received from the #LawrenceHive.

—Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger moved out of apartment complex after fatal shooting of Botham Jean—

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ellis opened up about his scene-stealing moment when he popped up on his ex Issa Rae at a convenience store in Palm Springs. And he discussed whether his presence on the show would continue, something die-hard Insecure fans want to see happen.

So should Issa and Lawrence get back together? Many are split on the issue but Ellis said he thinks the characters should have a chance to work through the possibility.

“I think that… they should figure out themselves first. I think they’re both up and down. I feel like Lawrence is getting a little bit more on track with his life — minus what we see in the top of Episode 5. But it feels like he’s starting to get his life under control a little bit and stepping into some responsibility. I think Issa is now trying to maybe take life into her own hands — take responsibility for her own life and her choices. I think she still has a bumpy road to go, but most of them do, and I think they really just need to love themselves and figure out who they are before they can possibly try to be together.”

—Heartbroken mother of Antwon Rose discusses the fatal police shooting ‘I sit on the porch waiting for my son to come home’—

Relationships are complicated as these characters have learned.

“Whether they’re together or not — it will forever form who they are as people going forward,” Ellis said.

While there’s no official word on the fate of Ellis’ character he told the LA Times he’s in the middle of shooting the sequel of Top Gun.

“I get to play a pilot, which is pretty cool, I won’t lie. It’s literally every single day at work is… I feel like a kid who literally is just playing pretend. I feel like a 3-year-old or a 4-year-old who is just running around with his arms out, making airplane sounds, buzzing all day long. That’s actually what I get to do for real and it’s absolutely amazing. It’s an amazing group. I mean, one of the greatest movie stars ever in Tom Cruise, to our director Joe Kosinski, who is one of the most detail-oriented people I’ve ever met in my life and has turned out amazing projects. It’s been really, really, cool.”